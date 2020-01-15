Calendar for Thu. Jan. 16, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: HUD 184 Update, Fish & Wildlife Committee – Off Reservation, Water Board, Oregon 100-year water vision and TERO update.

Fitness classes on the schedule today: Fusion Fitness at 6am at the Community Center Aerobics Room at 6am, Boot Camp at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Baked Chicken Parmesan

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball Tips off their season tonight, traveling to Sisters to take on the Outlaws. Games start at 4pm.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding Awareness workshops today at the Community Center Social Hall. The first session is about Internet Safety at 4pm and that’s for 7th & 8th Grade Students. Then at 5pm, it’s Internet Safety for High School Students. At 6pm there is a workshop for adults only about Human Trafficking.

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is tomorrow. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org)

A fundraiser is being held to assist Tribal Member Jonathan Fragua Jr in his quest to compete in the US Cross Country Championships in San Diego, CA. It is a 50/50 raffle, that costs $5 per ticket and the deadline for purchase is tomorrow. Jonathan’s competition takes place on Saturday January 18th. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Lucinda Heath or Sandra Greene, they also accept Facebook pay. The live Drawing will take place on Facebook tomorrow at 5pm.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by tomorrow. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health is starting a new Wellbriety Celebrating families Parent class on Monday January 20th at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Wellbriety room 3rd Floor. Monday is the First session, which is Orientation and Getting Started. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. After the 3rd Session on Wednesday January 29th, no new participants can join. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.