Calendar for Tue. Jan. 14, 2019

· Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Enterprise Updates and committee reports with Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority, Warm Springs Timber LLC, High Lookee Lodge, Kah-Nee-Ta and Culture and Heritage Committee.

· Fitness classes on the schedule today: Fusion Fitness at 6am at the Community Center Aerobics Room at 6am, Insanity at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

· The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Beef Stroganoff with sweet peas.

· The Early head start program is having a Group Socialization today at The Early Childhood Education Building in Pod C3 from 3pm-5pm.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

· The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops thursday at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will Start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

Eagle Crossing Restaurant is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for their winter hours – Open Thursday thru Monday.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by Friday January 17th. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday January 17th. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org)

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The distribution of more than 675 billion dollars in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and Tribes are based on census data. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.