KWSO News for 1/23/20

The Warm Springs Community Action is offering a short class on how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. Community Action Team’s Leah Guliasi explains…“Did you know that 40% of Americans can’t afford a $400 emergency? That’s the average off the reservation. so the numbers are even higher here in Warm Springs. Warm Springs Community Action team is hosting a 1 hour class on savings on January 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in our building on campus. Come and learn some savings tips and how to make short and long term savings goals.” Also – at Monday’s class you can learn the basics of what you need to know when it comes to income taxes. Everyone is welcome to attend this one hour Savings and Taxes class next Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Community Action Team Office on campus.

A fatal hit and run in Madras on Tuesday led to the death of a 59-year old Madras man and eventually the arrest of the driver in California. As reported by The Bulletin at around 7:01pm Tuesday night, the 59 year old man was walking to the Madras Gospel Mission warming shelter on the west side of Hwy 97 when police say he was struck by a tractor trailer driven by 47 year old Jose Manuel Bernal-Mendoza, who was operating the truck under the company 5D Cargo Express. After making contact with the parent company, Madras Police Detectives were informed of the next scheduled stop for Bernal-Mendoza. He was arrested by Azusa Police officers while making his scheduled delivery and is charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, hit and run and reckless driving.

Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma says she needs at least nine GOP votes, along with all 57 Democrats, to boot state Representative Matt Shea of Spokane Valley from the chamber. Jinkins says it takes a two-thirds majority of the House to expel Shea. Jinkins on Tuesday told The Spokesman-Review that Democrats plan to release the documents compiled by private investigators in a December 1 report that produced the terrorism allegation. Those supporting documents will be released in the next week or two. In those reports, Shea planned and participated in the domestic terrorism against the United States before and during the armed takeover at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in rural Eastern Oregon. The standoff ended after one protester was shot and killed and dozens were arrested.

The Madras High School Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced with 4 new members. According to the Madras Pioneer, the 4th class of the Madras High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes Dave Wiles, who came to Madras in 1964 and served many years as a coach in Wrestling, Volleyball and Track among others, but also spent most of his career as the Voice of the Buffaloes. Dan Miller went out for Cross Country as a freshman and by graduation, had established himself as the most awarded distance runner in school history. Desiree (Gauthier) Kelly won two state titles and two runner-up honors as Madras High School’s most decorated female track athlete. Scott Riddle is among the best of a long line of Madras High School basketball players as he earned back to back Player of the year honors averaging over 21 points in his Junior and Senior seasons. The Class will be inducted tomorrow at ceremonies during the Lady Buffs Basketball game against North Marion.

In Local Sports: Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball hosted Elton Gregory yesterday and saw both 7th and 8th grade teams win very close games. 7th Grade girls won 30-28 and 8th Grade girls won 37-36. Today the Girls basketball teams are hosting Obsidian Middle school, games tip off at 3:45pm. Wrestling is at the Jefferson County Middle School, matches start at 4pm.