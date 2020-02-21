Calendar for Sat., Feb. 22, 2020

The first of two classes for “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is today at 9am. This course is required for anyone in Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership . The second class will be February 29 th . Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise.

. Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise. Warm Springs Nation Little League will be holding signups today at the Warm Springs Market from 10am-2pm. Deadline for Player registration is March 9 th , there must be 9 or more registered players per team. Any questions call Edmund at 541-325-3856.

, there must be 9 or more registered players per team. Any questions call Edmund at 541-325-3856. A community yoga class is being offered today at 11am at the Warm Springs Community Center. Everyone is welcome to participate.

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp tomorrow at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be one more camp on Sunday March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove. Sign-up is ongoing for Little League until March 9. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share AND there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit. The deadline to apply is February 24th. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona. Go to KWSO dot ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details. (https://kwso.org/2020/01/022420-ctws-board-committee-openings/)

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO dot org and find the link on Today’s Community Calendar in the News & Info Tab… (https://kwso.org/2019/12/2020-miss-warm-springs-application-process/)

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Good Heart Health comes from a healthy diet, routine exercise and making routine visits to your health provider. If you are diabetic – you should visit your doctor every three months because diabetes also puts you at risk of heart problems. Have your blood pressure checked routinely to keep an eye on your heart health.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. In Warm Springs since we don’t have mail delivered to our homes – a census enumerator will come to where you live. You can complete your census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.