Cannabis Referendum Forums for June 5th Vote

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for community meetings about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5, 2024.

There is an initial presentation being offered virtually for off reservation voters who should have already received their absentee ballots. This Virtual Community Webinar is Wednesday, April 24th from 6-7pm. You must register in advance for this webinar.

In person meetings will also be held covering the same information:

Wednesday, May 1 st for Agency at the Agency Longhouse

for Agency at the Agency Longhouse Wednesday, May 8 th for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse

for Simnasho at the Simnasho Longhouse And, Wednesday, May 15th for Seekseequa at the Social Hall.

