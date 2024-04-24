Wasco Chief Election

The Agency District Representatives of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs set the date of the Wasco Chieftainship Election to be May 15, 2024.

Those ballots my be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

The in-person polling location will be the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall during the hours of 8am to 8pm on May 15, 2024.

There will be two questions on the ballot. The first is the selection of the next Wasco Chief. The second is, if the elected chief becomes unable to serve as Chief, should the next surviving highest vote getter on the ballot serve as an interim Chief until the Wasco people determine the replacement? The sitting Agency District’s representatives, at that time, will make the decision to implement this clause, if the vote affirms this second question. The Agency representatives have asked two Wasco elders to monitor the process at the polls. The results will be reported to the Agency District Representatives to confirm the results. There were eight nominations and seven completed the qualifying process to be listed on the ballot as nominees.

Candidates are: