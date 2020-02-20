Calendar for Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

Senator Ron Wyden will hold a Jefferson Country town hall this morning at 10am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to attend and participate.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having chili stew with green chili corn muffins

The 1A Big Sky Boys and Girls District basketball tournament is tipping-off today at Madras High School with games today at 3, 4:30, 6 & 7:30. Teams participating in the Girls Bracket are Ione/Arlington, Dufur, South Wasco County and Echo. On the Boys side teams are coming from Ione/Arlington, Dufur, South Wasco County and Condon/Wheeler. The tournament continues tomorrow.

It’s NDN Night Out Powwow and Social Dance tonight at the Community Center. It starts at 5:30pm with a meal and then the powwow and dancing will follow at 6pm. All dancers and drummers are welcome with MC: Carlos Calica.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

The first of two classes for “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is tomorrow at 9am. There will be 4 different Modules during this class. You’ll learn about Financing, Purchasing and Maintaining a home, Building versus buying, Mortgage Loans, Budgeting and gain hands on practice. This course is required for anyone in Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership . The second class will be February 29 th . Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise. Contact the Community Action Team if you have questions.

A community yoga class is being offered tomorrow at 11am at the Warm Springs Community Center. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp Sunday at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be one more camp on Sunday March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove. Sign-up is ongoing for Little League until March 9. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

Warm Springs Higher Education and COCC are starting their Spring Term GED classes on Monday March 30th with Orientation. You must attend one of two classes for communication and one of two classes for math in order to register. March 30th is the 1st Communication class, the next one is scheduled for Wednesday April 1st, from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs Education Center. March 31st is the 1st Math class, the next one is Thursday April 2nd from 1-4pm in the Warm springs Education Center. For more information call Deanna at 541-777-0286 or Melinda at 541-553-3324.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit. The deadline to apply is February 24th. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona. Go to KWSO dot ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details. (https://kwso.org/2020/01/022420-ctws-board-committee-openings/)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting next Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Good Heart Health comes from eating healthy, exercising and not using tobacco! Smoking or using tobacco of any kind is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease. Learn more about quitting tobacco by contacting the I.H.S. Pharmacy to talk about their smoking cessation program.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. It’s estimated that every tribal citizen not counted will cost their Tribal Government $3000 in lost federal support for services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.

