Calendar for Fri. Feb. 28, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having chicken & pasta

There will be an Innovative Dance Workshop with an indigenous twist today from 4-5pm at the Youth Center Gym (old elementary gym) with a dance performance to follow. Lite refreshments will be provided and this event is free to the community. For more information you can call 541-615-0037.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

The 2nd class of “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is taking place tomorrow at 9am. The class will be taking place at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. This class is a requirement for the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership.

Monday, March 02, 2020

The Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash is Monday afternoon from 3:30 until 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. Food, Fun & Games are planned for you – one and all. The Recreation Program invites everyone to celebrate Dr. Seuss – Monday afternoon.

There will be a Memorial and Stone Setting beginning on Friday March 6th for Aurelia Stacona & Randy Scott at the Simnasho Longhouse. They will start at 9am at the Mouth of the River Cemetery for Aurelia Stacona and then at 11am they will do the stone setting for Randy Scott at Red Lake Cemetery.

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020 thru today. Eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org for today’s community calendar to get the link.

Cascades East Transit has added Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes. In February they are offering FREE rides on Saturdays. To see the CET schedule go to KWSO.ORG – click the the news and info tab – & choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. It’s estimated that every tribal citizen not counted will cost their Tribal Government $3000 in lost federal support for services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.