Calendar for Sat. Feb. 8, 2020

Lincoln’s Pow Wow is this weekend at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand Entry is this afternoon at 1 and tomorrow at 1:30. All dancers and spectators are welcome to come and enjoy Lincoln’s Pow Wow in beautiful downtown Simnasho!

Madras Wrestling is hosting their invitational starting at 9:30 this morning. Teams competing are: Hood River Valley, Molalla, Sisters, Wilsonville and the White Buffalo.

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp tomorrow at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be additional camps on Sundays February 16th and 23rd and March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove.

Cascades East Transit has added Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes. In February they are offering FREE rides on Saturdays. To see the CET schedule go to KWSO.ORG – click the the news and info tab – & choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

The first of two classes for “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is on Saturday February 22nd at 9am. There will be 4 different Modules during this class. You’ll learn about Financing, Purchasing and Maintaining a home, Building versus buying, Mortgage Loans, Budgeting, and gain hands on practice. This course is required for anyone in Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. The second class will be February 29th. Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise and to sign up you can call 541-553-3148.

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org

The Community Health Education Team is holding a Feminine Hygiene Item’s Drive. They will be collecting feminine products such as pads, tampons, and panty liners, to provide women’s hygiene kits to women and girls in our community. Feel free to drop off items at the CHET office located in the Family Resource Center or contact Jillissa Suppah 541-615-0036.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. In Warm Springs since we don’t have mail delivered to our homes – a census enumerator will come to where you live. You can complete your census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.

Good Heart Health comes from watching what you eat, making sure you are physically active and getting enough sleep. If you don’t sleep enough, you may be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease no matter your age or other health habits. Here’s to your good health and a good night’s sleep.