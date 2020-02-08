Calendar for Sun. Feb. 9, 2020

Lincoln’s Pow Wow is this weekend at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand Entry is this afternoon at 1:30. Everyone is invited to make the trip to the north end of the reservation to the Simnasho Longhouse for Lincoln’s Pow Wow 2020.

Willamette University is hosting the World Premiere of a new song-cycle, the words of Warm Springs Poet Elizabeth Woody set to music! The concert starts at 3pm today, there will be a conversation with Elizabeth and compose Robert Nelson prior to the performance at 2pm. For more information, visit KWSO’s website for a link to Willamette University’s website. https://willamette.edu/arts/theatre/current-season/index.html

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp today at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be additional camps on Sundays February 16th and 23rd and March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove.

Taking a look at the week ahead…

Monday – Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session.

Tuesday – Warm Springs Recreation’s ‘Lil Miss Warm Springs class is 5:30pm. The class shares knowledge and skills with youth in preparation for the May 6 th

Wednesday – The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room after school.

Thursday – The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes at noon at the Health & Wellness Center.

Friday – Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Sale is from 10am – 3pm at the Community Center Social. They will feature food and gifts for your Valentine.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet and being physically active. Physical activity doesn’t just mean exercise – but it also means movement in general. Staying seated for long periods of time at work or at home is bad for your health no matter how much exercise you do. Here’s to moving toward your good heart health!

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org.

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab… click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.