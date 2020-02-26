Calendar for Thu. Feb. 27, 2020

Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been opened up for the Bonneville Pool only starting at 6am this morning and going until Saturday March 7 th at 6pm. You can use gillnets with no mesh size restriction. For more information, you can check out the flyer on KWSO’s website under event flyers. KWSO.org

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: buffalo steaks, herb roasted potatoes and apple kale slaw.

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over Diabetes Medicine Today and Standards of Care to Stay Healthy. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Kitchen Conference room at noon.

Friday, February 28, 2020

There will be an Innovative Dance Workshop with an indigenous twist tomorrow from 4-5pm at the Youth Center Gym (old elementary gym) with a dance performance to follow. Lite refreshments will be provided and this event is free to the community. For more information you can call 541-615-0037.

Sunday, March 01, 2020

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp on Sunday at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove. Sign-up is ongoing for Little League until March 9. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting: Dr Seuss Birthday bash on Monday March 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall from 3:30-5:30pm. There will be games, fun food, prizes and treats too. For questions please call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs TERO has moved from their office in the Industrial Park to the Tribal Administration Building. They are located next to HR near Admin’s north entrance. Anyone interested in Trade Work can go in to do OR update a skills survey. To learn more you can call TERO at 541-615-0858.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spring Break Community Bike rodeo on Thursday March 26th in the Community Center Parking lot starting at 2:30pm. You will learn about Bike and road safety, All are welcome and the first 60 youth will get an ice cream cup. For more information call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every Household will have the option of participating in the census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is accepting artwork for the upcoming Community Read Activity showcasing “The Heart of Horses” by Molly Gloss. Artists of all mediums are invited to participate, all artwork will be displayed and the author will be in attendance for the opening reception on Thursday, April 23rd starting at 5:30pm. The deadline to submit art is March 27th For More information you can visit artadventuregallery.com