Calendar for Thu. Feb. 6, 2020

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and today’s dress up theme options are to wear Camo or your favorite College Shirt. Friday’s options are Crazy Hair or mixing Plaids and Polka Dots.

Early Childhood Education is hosting a Headstart Activity Day today starting at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. It will be a Mini-Powwow starting with a Grand Entry and finishing the Activity with a Round Dance.

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over What diabetes is and Blood Sugar monitoring. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball is in action today. They are over at Elton Gregory Middle School with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception for a new exhibit today from 5:30-7pm. The exhibit is called “Exit Wounds: Soldiers’ Stories – Life After Iraq and Afghanistan”. The Exhibit will feature a collaboration of photos and firsthand experience statements about the trials of homecoming. For more information you can visit their website at artadventuregallery.com

The Lincoln’s Pow-wow Round dance is being held this evening at the Simnasho longhouse. Get ready for the 3-day powwow by warming up with the Round Dance.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

The Community Health Education Team is holding a Feminine Hygiene Item’s Drive. They will be collecting feminine products such as pads, tampons, and pandy liners, to provide women’s hygiene kits to women and girls in our community. Feel free to drop off items at the CHET office located in the Family Resource Center or contact Jillissa Suppah 541-615-0036.

The first class of “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” starts on Saturday February 22nd at 9am. There will be 4 different Modules during this class. You’ll learn about Financing, Purchasing and Maintaining a home, Building versus buying, Mortgage Loans, Budgeting and gain hands on practice. The class will be taking place at the Tribal Credit Enterprise and to sign up you can call 541-553-3148.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every Household will have the option of participating in the census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.

Good Heart Health comes from a healthy diet, routine exercise and making routine visits to your health provider. If you are diabetic – you should visit your doctor every three months because diabetes also puts you at risk of heart problems. Have your blood pressure checked routinely to keep an eye on your heart health.