Calendar for Tue. Feb. 11, 2020

KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back this Friday at noon with guests Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sarah Frank talking about Wellbriety efforts and the Celebrating Families class. Join us for the conversation about overcoming addiction and making healthier choices for our families. Community Talk is the second Friday of each month at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

Warm Springs Sanitation has one of their two trucks back in service today with a plan to focus on regular Tuesday routes in Greeley Heights and Jackson Trail. As time permits – they will try and and make up Monday routes as well. A large dumpster remains at the Simnasho Longhouse available for residents trash. Folks can also haul trash to the Dry Creek Landfill. They will be able to return to their usual schedule when their other truck is repaired.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Roast Beef & Baked Red Potatoes.

The Warm springs K-8 Wrestling is at Crook County today with matches starting at 4pm.

“Lil Miss Warm Springs” class is today at 5:30pm at the Community Center Social Hall. All ages are welcome to participate, Parents must be present. Activities and traditional teachings will be featured each Tuesday afternoon.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org.

High blood pressure has long been recognized as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. In adults with diabetes, the most common causes of death are heart disease and stroke. For Good Heart Health – eat right, be physically active, be screened for or control your diabetes.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure & protected by federal law with any personal information kept strictly confidential. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.