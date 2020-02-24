Calendar for Tue. Feb. 25, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Patrick Kalama:

Burial taking place at 7am this morning at the Agency Cemetery.

The Warm Springs TERO has moved from their office in the Industrial Park to the Tribal Administration Building. They are located next to HR near Admin’s north entrance. Anyone interested in Trade Work can go in to do OR update a skills survey. To learn more you can call TERO at 541-615-0858.

Warm Springs Telecom is anticipating an outage as they will be doing maintenance work at the Schoolie Tower to improve service for the Schoolie – Simnasho areas. They anticipate the outage could be from 10am until 3pm. For more information you can call 541-615-0555.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Spaghetti.

Warm Springs Prevention will be holding their monthly victim impact panel tonight at the Baptist Church starting at 6pm.

“Lil Miss Warm Springs” class is today at 5:30pm at the Community Center Social Hall. All ages are welcome to participate, Parents must be present. Activities and traditional teachings will be featured each Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held today from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share And there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

Thursday, February 27, 2020

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over Diabetes Medicine Today and Standards of Care to Stay Healthy. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

Friday, February 28, 2020

There will be an Innovative Dance Workshop with an indigenous twist on Friday from 4-5pm at the Youth Center Gym (old elementary gym) with a dance performance to follow. Lite refreshments will be provided and this event is free to the community. For more information you can call 541-615-0037.

Warm Springs Higher Education and COCC are starting their Spring Term GED classes on Monday March 30th with Orientation. You must attend one of two classes for communication and one of two classes for math in order to register. For more information call Deanna at 541-777-0286 or Melinda at 541-553-3324.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure & protected by federal law with any personal information kept strictly confidential. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet and being physically active. Physical activity doesn’t just mean exercise – but it also means movement in general. Staying seated for long periods of time at work or at home is bad for your health no matter how much exercise you do. Here’s to moving toward your good heart health!