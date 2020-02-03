Calendar for Tue. Feb. 4, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Sanitation department has reported their garbage trucks are still down for repairs. Residents are welcome to transport their household trash out to the landfill. There’s no information at this time of when they might be running again.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and today’s dress up theme options are Throwback Style or Star Wars theme. Wednesday is Pajama Day. Thursday – wear Camo or your favorite College Shirt. Friday’s options are Crazy Hair or mixing Plaids and Polka Dots.

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Willow Summit Timber Sale, IRMP Discussion, Warm Springs Safety Corridor, Carbon Sequestration COTTA update, Culture and Heritage Committee Appointment, VW Tribal Trust Grant Resolution and Cannabis Board appointments.

The Warm Springs K-8 Wrestling is in Sisters today with matches starting at 4pm.

Lil Miss Warm Springs starts today at 5:30pm at the Community Center Social Hall. All ages are welcome to participate, Parents must be present. Age groups are 9-11 years for Lil Miss Warm Springs, 12-14 for Junior Miss Warm Springs and 15-17 for Senior Miss Warm Springs. For More Information, call 541-553-3243.

Madras High School Sports: Lady Buffs Basketball is on the road to Estacada today, tip-off is at 7pm. Buff Boys Basketball is hosting Estacada tonight, Tip-off is at 7pm, you can catch the game LIVE here on KWSO. Madras swimming is have a 4-way meet starting at 4:30pm.

Thursday, February 06, 2020

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over What diabetes is and Blood Sugar monitoring. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

The Lincoln’s Pow-wow Round dance is being held this Thursday evening at the Simnasho longhouse. Get ready for the 3-day powwow by warming up with the Round Dance.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception for a new exhibit Thursday from 5:30-7pm. The exhibit is called “Exit Wounds: Soldiers’ Stories – Life After Iraq and Afghanistan”. The Exhibit will feature a collaboration of photos and firsthand experience statements about the trials of homecoming. For more information you can visit their website at artadventuregallery.com

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure & protected by federal law with any personal information kept strictly confidential. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from eating right, being physically active and keeping an eye on your blood pressure. To find out where you can have your blood pressure checked – visit KnowMyBP.org