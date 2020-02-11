Calendar for Wed. Feb. 12, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: chicken tamales

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room #6 after school today.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball teams are in action today. They are over at Obsidian Middle School with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding signups today for both Baseball and Softball. The signups are taking place in the Community Center Aerobics room from 5pm to 8pm. For more information, call Edmund at 541-325-3856.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes tomorrow. They will go over What diabetes affects and keys to control. The class will be held in the Health & Wellness Center in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

Friday, February 14, 2020

KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back this Friday at noon with guests Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sarah Frank talking about Wellbriety efforts and the Celebrating Families class. Join us for the conversation about overcoming addiction and making healthier choices for our families. Community Talk is the second Friday of each month at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Sale is this Friday from 10am – 3pm at the Community Center Social. They will feature food and gifts for your Valentine.

The Warm Springs Warriors Accepting Recovery (W.A.R.) Wellbriety Movement is holding their 2-year Celebration on Saturday February 15th at the Agency Longhouse starting at noon. ALL Members of any Recovery related anonymous fellowship are invited. This event will include guest speakers, talking circles, games, activities for youth, social dancing and a Mini Powwow. For more information you can contact Orie Made at 503-688-8538 or Aldo Garcia at 541-771-8596.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at WSNews.ORG

The 1A Big Sky Boys and Girls District basketball tournament is tipping-off Friday February 21st at Madras High School with games starting at 2:30pm. The tournament continues Saturday February 22nd.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share and there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

Good Heart Health comes from eating right, being physically active and keeping an eye on your blood pressure. To find out where you can have your blood pressure checked – visit Know My B P dot org.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services and that’s why the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted. The Census is still hiring for 6 to 8 enumerators in Warm Springs. You can apply online at https://2020census.gov/. If you are interested, you should apply by this Friday. If you have applied but haven’t heard back – contact KWSO so we can pass that on to the Census folks.