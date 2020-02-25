Calendar for Wed. Feb. 26, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: an egg sandwich.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held today from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share And there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting tonight from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020 thru Friday. Eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org for today’s community calendar to get the link

The 2nd class of “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is taking place Saturday at 9am. The class will be held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. This class is a requirement for the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is accepting artwork for the upcoming Community Read Activity showcasing “The Heart of Horses” by Molly Gloss. Artists of all mediums are invited to participate, all artwork will be displayed, and the author will be in attendance for the opening reception on Thursday, April 23rd starting at 5:30pm. The deadline to submit art is March 27th For More information you can visit artadventuregallery.com

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services and that’s why the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.