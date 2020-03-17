031720 Jefferson County Restrictions

County Remains Open, Restricts Building Access to Employees and Appointments

March 17, 2020

Jefferson County is committed to make every effort to prevent, slow, and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. County officials encourage everyone to limit their contacts in the community in the days ahead and conduct as much business as possible online and by phone.

Beginning at NOON on March 17th all Jefferson County buildings other than Sheriff’s office and County Courthouse will be restricted to employees and prearranged appointments with citizens. Citizens may request an appointment for urgent business. This is an effort to reduce the potential risk of exposure between employees and the public. County services will continue through phone calls, email, facsimile, on-line payments, regular mail and drop boxes at buildings.

While this restriction includes the Public Health building, preventive health services, not related to COVID-19, will continue. Clients will check-in via phone from the parking lot, then be escorted into the building.

Departments may be reached by using the numbers listed below. For more information or to make an appointment please call.

Adult Probation 541-475-6145

Assessor’s Office 541-475-2443

Board of Commissioners 541-475-2449

Buildings/Cemetery 541-475-6288

Clerk/Elections 541-475-4451

Community Center 541-475-1148 or 541-419-1275 (leave message)

Community Development 541-475-4462

District Attorney’s Office 541-475-4452

Health Department 541-475-4456

Human Resources 541-325-5002

Fairgrounds 541-325-5050

Finance/Treasurer’s Office 541-325-5023

Juvenile Department 541-475-3463 Public

Works/Roads 541-475-4459

Public Health 541-475-4456

Senior Center 541-475-1148 or 541-419-1275 (leave message)

Veteran’s Office 541-475-5228

OPEN