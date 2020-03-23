KWSO News COVID-19 Update 3/23/20 4pm

STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES
In a letter to the Membership of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Tribal Council Chairman, Raymond Tsumpti, Sr., said council “encourages social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coron. and encouragtes individuals to stay at home or at their place of residence and to minimize travel.”
The letter references Ececutive Order No. 20-12 that was issued today by Oregon Governor Kate Brown. You can see the full letter and the executive order here: Stay Home-Save Lives-Covid19 03.23.2020.
The CTWS Branch of Natural Resources has posted closure signs at Indian Park and the Dry Creek Campground. Additional signage will make clear that parks, rivers and lakes are closed to all but local traffic, to eliminate additional people in the vacinity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To address the issue of where homeless in Warm Springs can safely stay during the virus outbreak, the CTWS Branch of Health & Human Services is reopening the Shelter located at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym Building. It will be open 7pm-7am daily 3/23/20-4/10/20.
Also announced today by the Jefferson County 509J School District is additional breakfast & lunch drop off points during the statewide school closure, beginning Monday March 30, 2020. The meals are avialable to any child 18 years and younger. Children myst be present to receive meals. Both meals can be picked up at the same time. Here are the new times and locations:
- Madras High School – Meals served at the entrance near the gym –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
- Bridges High School – Meals served in the parking lot –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
- Madras – Catholic Church – Meals served at SW K & SW Madison –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
- Tops Trailer Park – Meals served at SW Cleveland & NW 1st Street –
- Meal time: 10:15AM – 10:30AM
- Jefferson Street & 97-Mart – Meals served in the parking lot of 97-Mart –
- Meal time: 10:45AM – 11:00AM
- Metolius Elementary – Meals served at the bus drop-off area –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
- Warm Springs K-8 – Meals served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
- Warm Springs West Hills – Meals served at Poosh & West Hills Drive –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
- Warm Springs – Tenino Apartments – Meals served at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane –
- Meal time: 10:00AM – 10:15AM
- Warm Springs – Trailer Court – Meals served at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street –
- Meal time: 10:30AM – 10:45AM
- Warm Springs – Seekseequa – Meals served in the Firehall parking lot –
- Meal time: 11:15AM – 11:30AM
- Warm Springs – Upper Dry Creek – Meals served at Tommie Street at the North End –
- Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
- Warm Springs – Sunnyside – Meals served at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive –
- Meal time: 10:00AM – 10:15AM
- Warm Springs – Wolfe Point Drive – Meals served at first paved road on left – no sign –
- Meal time: 10:30AM – 10:45AM
- Warm Springs – Kah-Nee-Ta – Meals served at the Hamlets –
- Meal time: 11:00AM – 11:15AM
- Warm Springs – Simnasho & Hwy 3 – Meals served in the Longhouse parking lot –
- Meal time: 11:30AM – 11:45AM