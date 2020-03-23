KWSO News COVID-19 Update 3/23/20 4pm

STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES

In a letter to the Membership of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Tribal Council Chairman, Raymond Tsumpti, Sr., said council “encourages social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coron. and encouragtes individuals to stay at home or at their place of residence and to minimize travel.”

The letter references Ececutive Order No. 20-12 that was issued today by Oregon Governor Kate Brown. You can see the full letter and the executive order here: Stay Home-Save Lives-Covid19 03.23.2020.

The CTWS Branch of Natural Resources has posted closure signs at Indian Park and the Dry Creek Campground. Additional signage will make clear that parks, rivers and lakes are closed to all but local traffic, to eliminate additional people in the vacinity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address the issue of where homeless in Warm Springs can safely stay during the virus outbreak, the CTWS Branch of Health & Human Services is reopening the Shelter located at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym Building. It will be open 7pm-7am daily 3/23/20-4/10/20.

Also announced today by the Jefferson County 509J School District is additional breakfast & lunch drop off points during the statewide school closure, beginning Monday March 30, 2020. The meals are avialable to any child 18 years and younger. Children myst be present to receive meals. Both meals can be picked up at the same time. Here are the new times and locations: