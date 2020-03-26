Calendar for Fri. Mar. 27, 2020

2020 Census activities are suspended right now to help with social distancing. But the online census questionnaire is available for households to complete. Go to My2020Census.gov to complete your census today. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs Emergency Homeless Shelter is open 7pm to 7am daily until April 10 th . The shelter is located in the old Elementary gym building.

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed to the public for two weeks starting Monday. If you have business at the Tribal Admin building – you have until the end of the business day today to take care of it.

From the Branch of Natural Resources – All FreeUse and Resale Permit and Tags will not be given out from March 28-April 12th! You have until 4:50pm today to come and pick up your 2020 Free Use Fire Woodcutting permit and tags. For More Information call 541-553-2416

Next Monday – the Jefferson County 509J school district will be offering a breakfast and lunch meal program with expanded distribution at multiple sites in Madras, Metolius and Warm Springs. Be listening for details here on KWSO – this weekend.

Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs where 5 individuals have been tested with 3 of those tests returning as negative and 2 tests pending results. As of yesterday morning (3/26/20) there are 316 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S.“COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 – to speak with a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, the Warm Springs Clinic is implementing new processes for checking in at the clinic. All people arriving at the clinic will be stopped and screened by clinic staff. If you are having fever, cough or breathing concerns you will be directed to a medical assessment and treatment area. If you are coming for pharmacy, lab, or not ill with fever, cough or breathing difficulty you will be sent to a separate area

The Pharmacy at the Health & Wellness Center wants you to know: if you are an elder OR if you are ill – with no family or friend able to pick up your medicine, you can set up a Medication Delivery by calling the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352. Please note – they cannot deliver Controlled Substances or Refrigerated Medications to your home.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to: