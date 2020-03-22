Calendar for Mon. Mar. 23, 2020

There is no meal program this week for the Jefferson County 509J school district however “grab and go” breakfast and lunch will resume next Monday at the districts Summer Meal Sites.

The Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice. Programs are still in the process of relocating mostly to the Warm Springs Youth Center in the old Elementary School Gym Building. The Community Health Prevention Resource Center – or Library will move to the Emergency Management Building next week. That’s the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update, April Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes, Draft resolutions, Legislative Update Call, Enrollments, Kah-Nee-Ta Proposal Update and TERO Commission Update.

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has begun posting short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)

This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is NO PROCESSED FOOD and maintain 300 minutes of cardio total for the week. That’s 5 days, each with 1 hour of cardio.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Indian Head Casino has closed until April 3 rd .

. The Museum at Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Center is closed until school resumes.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action team and AARP Tax Aide Site is closed.

Warm Springs Senior Center is closed although they are providing Senior lunches on Tuesdays & Thursdays for pick up or delivery.

High Lookee Lodge, Warm Springs Corrections, Warm Springs Credit Enterprise, and Warm Springs Telecom are limiting access.

The Tribal Admin Building asks everyone to use the entrance by Tribal Council

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center asks everyone to use the main entrance by patient registration.

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations are open 24/7.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is soliciting input from tribal members and residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to document the community’s priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete when you have time. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can visit (https://my2020census.gov/) to get your census done. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.