Calendar for Thu. Mar. 5, 2020

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today is at the Agency Longhouse. On the Menu: Beef Enchiladas.

There are public forums today to talk about the IRMP 2022 Revision and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Information will be shared and input will be taken today from noon until 2pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception today for the new Solo Exhibition by Jana Charl, called “Sunrise, Sunshine”. The reception will begin at 5:30pm. For more information you can call 541-475-7701.

Due to high catch rates, the sturgeon allocation will be reached sooner than predicted and the fishery will end in the Bonneville pool today at 6pm. Sales are close, but fish may be retained for subsistence use.

Abby’s Legendary Pizza will be hosting a fundraiser for the Madras High School Softball team Monday night from 5-8pm. With the purchase of Pizza, roasted chicken, garlic bread sticks, salads and wings, the Madras High School Softball team will receive 25% of the value of the food, there are some restrictions.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting a Family Math & Science Night Thursday March 19th starting at 4, dinner will be served from 4-5pm.

The 2020 Miss Warm Springs Pageant takes place on Thursday March 26th at the Agency Longhouse. Former Miss Warm Springs title holders are encouraged to attend in regalia and crown.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spring Break Community Bike rodeo on Thursday March 26th in the Community Center Parking lot starting at 2:30pm. You will learn about Bike and road safety, All are welcome and the first 60 youth will get an ice cream cup. For more information call Carol at 541-553-3243.

There is a Veteran’s & Family Healing Circle Gathering at the HeHe Longhouse and April 23rd thru the 26th. For More information you can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962 or Heidi Katchia at 503-804-4177.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy reminds families that it is “Read Across America Spirit Week.” Inspire your kids to read by spending time with them enjoying a good book. Today is “Whoville Hair” day inspired by Dr. Seuss.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census on Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs MARCH 12TH.