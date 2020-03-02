Calendar for Tue. Mar. 3, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Cannabis Board Appointments, WSCDO Update, USFWS/NOAA re: HCO and HUD 184.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon. Due to construction at the Warm Springs Wellness Center Senior Lunch today will be at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Madras High School is hosting “Celebration of Cultures” today at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will be two performances, the first at 12:15PM and the 2 nd performance at 1:45pm.

"Lil Miss Warm Springs" class is today at 5:30pm at the Community Center Social Hall. All ages are welcome to participate, Parents must be present. Activities and traditional teachings will be featured each Tuesday afternoon.

Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting kids bingo at the Simnasho Longhouse Today starting at 6pm. For more information call 541-553-3205

Today is the last day to complete the Cascade’s East Transit (CET)survey to help CET prioritize future transit projects. Once you complete the survey, you will be entered to win great prizes, including Hydro Flask water bottles. Complete your survey at CETtransitPlan.com

Thursday, March 05, 2020

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception thursday for the new Solo Exhibition by Jana Charl, called “Sunrise, Sunshine”. The reception will begin at 5:30pm. For more information you can call 541-475-7701.

Friday, March 06, 2020

The Jefferson County Library is having a movie night Friday night in the Rodriguez Annex. Friday’s movie is “Peanut Butter Falcon” – where a young man runs away from a nursing home to chase his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. All films are free, refreshments are available. For more information call 541-475-3351.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy reminds families that it is “Read Across America Spirit Week.” Inspire your kids to read by spending time with them enjoying a good book. Today is stripes day inspired by Dr. Seuss. There is ELPA testing this week for 3rd, 4th & 5th grade students at the K8.

The Warm Springs TERO office is located at the Tribal Administration Building next to Human Resources near Admin’s north entrance. Anyone interested in Trade Work can complete OR update a skills survey. To learn more you can call TERO at 541-615-0853.

There are 3 ways to respond to the 2020 Census – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census on Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs MARCH 12TH.