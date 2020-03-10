Calendar for Wed. Mar. 11, 2020

New Warm Springs I.H.S. COVID-19 Hotline Available: If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. The Warm Springs COVID-19 Hotline is available 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday. The Symptoms for COVID-19 are: Fever, Cough and Shortness of Breath. If you have those symptoms call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Chicken Catch-a-Tory

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include Pilates Yoga class at the Health and Wellness Center in Pod A and Functional Fitness Class at the Community Center. Both are in the noon hour. And don’t forget early morning Fusion Fitness Class is 6am on Tuesday and Thursday Mornings at the Community Center.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The Lil Miss Warm Springs class will be held tonight at the Community Center Social Hall at 5:30pm. They will be talking about a Community Service Project/Let’s talk on the Mic. You can go to KWSO.org for the schedule or you can call 541-553-3242.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night tonight starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

The students of the US Government and Politics class at Central Oregon Community College in Redmond will be hosting a Candidate Forum for all eight of the Republican candidates running for the 2nd Congressional District seat. The event will take place tomorrow from 5 to 6:30pm at the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the COCC Bend Campus. Doors will open at 4:30pm and the event will begin promptly at 5.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League registration deadline has been extended to this Friday March 13th for both baseball and softball divisions for Minor, Major, Junior & Senior teams. Coaches are still needed at all levels including T-Ball. Contact Edmund Francis to sign up. His number is 541-325-3856. Today is Try Outs for first year baseball players or baseball players moving up.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

The Warm Springs Opioid Mental Health Initiative will be at the Community Center Social Hall on Wednesday March 18th at 5:30pm to host the Substance Abuse Recovery Programs meet and greet with IHS Pharmacy Staff. Dinner will served at 5:30pm with the presentation to follow. For more info call Jaycelene or Antonio at 541-615-0035.

The Madras High School is hosting “Junior Future Night” in the Madras High School Library on Wednesday March 18th from 6-7pm. They invite you to learn more about graduation requirements, college and career options, and the timeline of Senior Year. Students, families, guardians and support systems are all welcome.

The Warm Springs OSU Extension office is looking for an artist for a traditional foods project. Interested artists should submit a sample of your drawn or painted work to the OSU Warm Springs extension office by April 1st. Selected artists will be offered a commission for the work. For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 541-553-3238.

The Warm Springs TERO office is located at the Tribal Administration Building next to Human Resources near Admin’s north entrance. Anyone interested in Trade Work can complete OR update a skills survey. To learn more you can call TERO at 541-615-0853.

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. People respond on their own either online, by mail or by phone. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census this Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. There will be information about the census, an ECE Mini Powwow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs this coming Thursday!