Calendar for Wed. Mar. 4, 2020

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45. Due to construction at the Warm Springs Wellness Center Senior Aerobics will be at the Warm Springs Community Center. After class participants can enjoy some grilled chicken.

There is a public form meeting tonight from 5:30 -7 at the Simnasho Longhouse to help plan the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Tribal Members can learn about the sale and they will take public input for the Sale. A 2nd meeting will be tomorrow at noon at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Thursday, March 05, 2020

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception tomorrow for the new Solo Exhibition by Jana Charl, called “Sunrise, Sunshine”. The reception will begin at 5:30pm. For more information you can call 541-475-7701.

Friday, March 06, 2020

There will be a Memorial and Stone Setting Friday for Aurelia Stacona & Randy Scott at the Simnasho Longhouse. They will start at 9am at the Mouth of the River Cemetery for Aurelia Stacona and then at 11am they will do the stone setting for Randy Scott at Red Lake Cemetery. Lunch will be served following the stone settings. Saturday they will have Washut services starting at 9am with a memorial giveaway to follow, lunch will be served and an Indian Name Ceremony will follow.

There is going to be a higher education workshop at the education center in Warm springs on Tuesday March 10th from 5:30-7:30pm. Join the University of Oregon for a free dinner and workshops that focus on Native American Opportunities. For more information contact Antonio at 541-346-1067 or Carroll at 541-553-3311.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

The Madras High School is hosting “Junior Future Night” in the Madras High School Library on Wednesday March 18th from 6-7pm. They invite you to learn more about graduation requirements, college and career options, and the timeline of Senior Year. Students, families, guardians and support systems are all welcome.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is accepting artwork for the upcoming Community Read Activity showcasing “The Heart of Horses” by Molly Gloss. Artists of all mediums are invited to participate, all artwork will be displayed and the author will be in attendance for the opening reception on Thursday, April 23rd starting at 5:30pm. The deadline to submit art is March 27th For More information you can visit artadventuregallery.com

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy reminds families that it is “Read Across America Spirit Week.” Inspire your kids to read by spending time with them enjoying a good book. Today is “READ MY SHIRT DAY” with school appropriate messaging.

There are 3 ways to respond to the 2020 Census – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census on Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs MARCH 12TH.