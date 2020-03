Indian Head Casino is Voluntarily Closing today at 6pm for 15 days due to concerns around COVID-19 and efforts to assist with social distancing. All operations will be suspended.

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Care serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations will remain in place.

