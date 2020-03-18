COVID-19 Update 3/18/20 5pm

According to a statement from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs: “Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County and Wasco County. 3 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 2 of those tests returning as negative and one test pending results. We will notify the community when those results come back.”

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider staying home

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Indian Head Casino is Voluntarily Closing today at 6pm for 15 days. The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations will remain in place.

Yesterday Oregon restaurants, bars and other establishments began to serve food only as takeout or delivery Per Governor Kate Brown. Those that offer food or beverages for sale are restricted with no on-site consumption permitted. The Governor also included an order that food service at health care facilities, workplaces, and other essential facilities will continue.

The Governor, yesterday, extended Oregon school closures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus until at least April 28th.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is working on a plan to address what the extended break from school means for student learning. They expect to communicate with families by the end of the week.

The 509J school district is serving breakfast and lunch this week at their summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old. This is a grab and go meal. If you drive through – your kids must be in the car with you.

The Warm Springs Community Center will be closed until schools re-open.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

Due to concern of the COVID-19 virus, the Warm Springs Senior Program will be closed to the public. Meals will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am – 1pm for senior citizens. If you do not have a ride or caregiver to assist with picking up of a meal please call you’re your phone number and address. Call 541-553-3313 Monday thru Friday 8-5.

High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. For more information call 541-553-1182.

The Health & Wellness Center has limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and they will give you some hand sanitizer to use. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

Warm Springs Telecom has closed their lobby and will now provide all customer maintenance and repairs remotely from their office and to test and attempt repairs from outside your home. New Installations are suspended. The Customer Service and Trouble Ticket phone lines are available 24/7 so you can call and leave a message at 541-615-0555 or 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at www.wstel.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed until at least April 1st.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until at least the end of April.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is limiting access to their building with inside doors locked. Drive Thru is available for: Check Cashing, Bill Pay and Loan Application Drop Off. The ATM Room is open and blank applications will be placed in the ATM Lobby. For any questions, call 541-553-3201.

All Prevention Program Community Activities are suspended until further notice.

The Bend Social Security Office is closed until further notice. If you have a phone appointment, keep the phone appointment. They are taking other calls on a day to day basis at this time.

Due to issues not related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribal Administration building was closed yesterday and today (3/17 & 3/18/20) for fumigation. The buildinghas gotten the “all clear” and will be open for business as usual tomorrow, Thursday 3/19/20.

Due to issues not related to COVID -19 – the Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice with programs being relocated to other facilities on Campus. This will take some time, so everyone’s patience is appreciated in advance.

FOR KWSO’s ONGOING BLOG OF INFORMATION RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC VISIT: http://kwso.org/2020/03/covid-19-information/