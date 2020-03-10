KWSO News for 3/10/20

The University of Oregon and Warm Springs Education department will be holding workshops today at the Education Center in Warm Springs. Antonio Huerta is with the University of Oregon in the Admissions department. “We will be visiting the education center in warm springs, to talk to students and parents about the preparation process for higher education for college. Obviously, we’ll be talking specifically about the University of Oregon, but the information I think its kind of the type of information that we’ll share with them is that it can be applicable to any college or University. We have one student who will also talk about her journey as a student, she’s from Klamath. The program it’s called Native Opportunities, we do this statewide where we visit tribal communities, talk about the preparation process in general. But we also talk a little bit more specifically about the application process. With the communities that we work with, typically that’s one of the bigger concerns. They have a good understanding of how the financial aid works to make college possible and to pay for college.” They will start with Dinner today at 5:30 and then continue with the workshops after that.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency to contain the new coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases doubled to 14. The Democratic governor says the declaration Sunday means the state’s reserves of emergency healthcare professionals are being activated and that she was giving broad authority to state health officials to take immediate action. State officials also say lawmakers on Monday will consider an emergency $5 million request to fight the virus. Health officials say they will expand testing with major hospitals and that telemedicine rules are being relaxed so sick people don’t have to leave their homes. In Pendleton, the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center Public Health Incident Command System team in response to the COVID-19 virus has cancelled the 33rd Annual Basketball Against Alcohol and Drugs (BAAD) Tournament that was scheduled to start March 23rd on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is offering a limited number of Otto and Verdell Rutherford Scholarships and We the People Scholarships to enable current and recent students to gain experience in his Washington D.C. and Portland Offices through a congressional internship. Scholarships are available for full-time or part-time internships that last between 10-14 weeks during the fall, winter/spring, and summer terms. They are recruiting now for the Summer and Fall with the Summer Deadline coming up at midnight this Sunday March 15th. You can find full details on Merkley’s website, there will be a link in today’s news posted on KWSO’s website at KWSO.org. Merkley’s website is also where you can apply for the scholarships.

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs Nation Little League has extended the deadline for sign-ups to this Friday for both baseball and softball. Coaches are still needed at all levels including T-Ball. They will be holding try outs for first time softball and baseball players or players that are moving up. Contact Edmund Francis for more information at 541-325-3856. With Basketball season over, Baseball and Softball season is coming up. Next week, the 1st game of the season for Madras Baseball and Softball kick off with games against Mazama, Sisters and Hidden Valley. Madras Tennis will kick off with matches against Mt. View and The Dalles. Madras Track and Field starts on March 18th at Bend High School.

