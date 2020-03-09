Calendar for Tue. Mar. 10, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: ROW Ordinance Update and Health 101

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include noontime classes at the Community Center for Bootcamp or Tubo plus Functional Fitness.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes.

Juvenile Crime Prevention of Warm Springs is hosting a Family Movie event at the Warm Springs community Center social hall Tonight starting at 5:30pm. For more information call 541-553-3205

The Warm Springs Education Department, partnered with the University of Oregon will be hosting a presentation called “Native Opportunities” tonight at the Education Center in Warm Springs. They will start with dinner at 5:30pm and then continue with workshops designed to help students prepare for higher education. If you have any questions call Carroll @ 541-553-3311.

The Lil Miss Warm Springs class will be held tomorrow at the Community Center Social Hall at 5:30pm. They will be talking about a Community Service Project/Let’s talk on the Mic. You can go to KWSO.org for the schedule or you can call 541-553-3242.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy is doing ELPA Testing for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students this week and next week. Please remember to contact the school before 1:30 if there are any changes to what your student will do at dismissal.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League registration deadline has been extended to this Friday March 13th for both baseball and softball divisions for Minor, Major, Junior & Senior teams. Coaches are still needed at all levels including T-Ball. Contact Edmund Francis to sign up. His number is 541-325-3856. Today is Try Outs for first year softball players or softball players who are moving up. Tomorrow is Try-outs for first year baseball players or baseball players moving up.

Applications for the Summer Youth Work Program in Warm Springs is coming up. There will be classes during spring break starting on March 23rd through March 27th. Then they will hold classes every week until the end of May. For times and dates you can check out the flyer on KWSO.org or you can call 541-553-3324

A Healthy Relationships class with Jillene Joseph is taking place on Monday March 23rd from 1-4:30pm and again from 5:30-8:30pm at the Youth Center Gym. Dinner will be provided for those who attend. For more information you can contact Jillisa Suppah at 541-615-0036.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241.

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. People respond on their own either online, by mail or by phone. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census this Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. There will be information about the census, an ECE Mini Powwow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs this coming Thursday!