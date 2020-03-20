Tribal Credit Enterprise – only essential service

Friday, March 20,2020

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise released a statement this afternoon saying they are enacting their COVID 19 Emergency Operation Plan as follows:

“Warm Springs Tribal Credit as of March 20, 2020 have closed operations to the membership at this time for the safety of the Community and Staff. With consultation of the Credit Manager and Board of Directors Chairman. We will be able to provide Emergency Essential Services such as: Medical Emergency Loans, Funeral Loans under policy limits and loan process. Day to day Business as far as personal loans, check cashing Notary Public, will discontinue Until April 6, 2020 or if COVID-19 condtions change and under Board Decision.

Carlos Calica (541)460-8456 work cell phone will be available to provide essential services 24 hours 7 days a week via cell phone contact to distribute loan applications, log in loans applications, loan authority for Medical Emergency, Funerals, 24/7 Access for community members to have access to ATM via phone contact for deposit or withdraw of funds as WS Market is only other option to get cash.

Access of emergency services via phone call and we will provide time for Tribal Members to apply at Drive Thru Window, it will take time to log in and process of loans, and contact to come and close loans and possibly cash checks! Warm Springs Tribal Credit will only be cashing checks for Medical Emergency/ Funerals.

Under Direction of the Warm Springs Tribal Council, S/T, Credit Manager, WSTCE Board of Directors the Warm Springs Tribal Credit close for Emergency Services under Emergency operation until April 6, 2020 and will inform the community if any changes or if this will continue to the COVID-19 Crisis.”