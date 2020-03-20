Health & Wellness Center Update

You may have noticed a white tent set up in front of the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. In a presentation to Tribal Council this morning The clinic’s Chief Executive Officer, Hyllis Dauphinais, shared that they are working through some trial practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week – Indian Health Service staff will potentially shift patient screenings to the outside tent. They are also considering a curbside pharmacy drive-through for medications. A new protocol for staff at the Health & Wellness Center will be implemented soon – to be screened before work to ensure no one with a fever or illness enters the building.

Dauphinais also reported that additional testing kits have arrived and will be used as needed. Supplies are stocked and adequate for the time being. He also noted that some programs are operating on a limited basis. Urgent care patients are being seen. It’s best that you call the clinic ahead of arrival to make sure services are available. You can call 541-553-2610.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Health & Wellness Center along with Tribal Council reminds everyone to take the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously. Individuals must take personal responsibility to follow all precautions to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For Tribal and Government employees, if you are sick – stay home.

Other things everyone should be doing is to

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

if you are sick at home – stay in a room separate from others in your home

As of this morning – there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. 4 tests have been done. 2 returned negative, and 2 remain pending.