Warm Springs COVID-19 Update 6pm 3/17/20

March 17, 2020

As of this afternoon – no one has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Actions are being taken to implement social distancing in an effort to protect community members from contracting the virus.

Mar 17, 2020 5:17PM (GMT 00:17)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Governor Kate Brown late Tuesday announced an extension of her previously announced school closure to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying now schools will be shuttered until at least April 28. Previously, Brown had told schools to close for two weeks. The number of known coronavirus cases in Oregon has risen by 18 to a total of 65. Also authorities in Multnomah County said they will be opening hundreds of new shelter beds in public buildings throughout Portland to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the homeless community.

State announces 18 new COVID-19 cases

Oregon now has a total of 65 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority announced 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. today.

OHA is reporting 18 total new cases in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Linn (5), Marion (1), Multnomah (1) and Washington (7). Of the Linn County cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, four were previously reported by Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in a media released last evening. These results came in after OHA updated its daily count. OHA updates it daily count on the website once a day.

Stay informed –

KWSO’s Community Calendar is updated throughout the day for local information about closures, restrictions, and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We post morning news online with a focus on local information. A daily COVID-19 update is also posted each late afternoon/evening.

Due to concern of the COVID-19 virus, the Warm Springs Senior Program will be closed to the public. Meals will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am – 1pm for senior citizens. If you do not have a ride or caregiver to assist with picking up of a meal please call you’re your phone number and address. Call 541-553-3313 Monday thru Friday 8-5.

High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. For more information call 541-553-1182.

The Health & Wellness Center has limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and they will give you some hand sanitizer to use. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Governor Kate Brown has extended Oregon school closures to fight the spread of the COVID-9 virus until at least April 28 th .

. The 509J school district is serving breakfast and lunch this week at their summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old. This is a grab and go meal. If you drive through – your kids must be in the car with you.

The Warm Springs Community Center will be closed until schools re-open.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until at least the end of April.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has suspended activities.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is limiting access to their building with inside doors locked. Drive Thru is available for: Check Cashing, Bill Pay and Loan Application Drop Off. The ATM Room is open and blank applications will be placed in the ATM Lobby. For any questions, call 541-553-3201.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed to the public at least until April 1 st .

. All Prevention Program Community Activities are suspended until further notice.

Jefferson County offices have restricted access to the public. Employees and those people with an appointment will be allowed in the offices. For more information you can visit KWSO’s website at KWSO dot org for a list of services and their phone numbers to make an appointment.

The Bend Social Security Office is closed until further notice. If you have a phone appointment, keep the phone appointment. They are taking other calls on a day to day basis at this time.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to: