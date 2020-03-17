Calendar for Wed. Mar. 18, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Evaline Patt:

Burial this morning at the Wolfe Point Cemetery at 7am.

Funeral Arrangements for Larry Langley:

Viewing this morning at 10am at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church

Burial to follow at the Dry Creek Cemetery

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building was closed Tuesday 3/17/20 due to a bed bug infestation. Pest control will be treating the entire facility and the building will remain closed on Wednesday (3/18/20).

Due to concern of the COVID-19 virus, the Warm Springs Senior Program will be closed to the public. Meals will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am – 1pm for senior citizens. If you do not have a ride or caregiver to assist with picking up of a meal please call you’re your phone number and address. Call 541-553-3313 Monday thru Friday 8-5.

High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. For more information call 541-553-1182.

The Health & Wellness Center has limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and they will give you some hand sanitizer to use. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

Beginning today the Museum at Warm Springs will be closed to the public at least until April 1st.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Community Center will be closed until schools re-open.

Governor Kate Brown has extended Oregon school closures to fight the spread of the COVID-9 virus until at least April 28 th .

The 509J school district is serving breakfast and lunch this week at their summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old. This is a grab and go meal. If you drive through – your kids must be in the car with you.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

. The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until at least the end of April.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has suspended activities.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is limiting access to their building with inside doors locked. Drive Thru is available for: Check Cashing, Bill Pay and Loan Application Drop Off. The ATM Room is open and blank applications will be placed in the ATM Lobby. For any questions, call 541-553-3201.

All Prevention Program Community Activities are suspended until further notice.

Jefferson County offices have restricted access to the public. Employees and those people with an appointment will be allowed in the offices. For more information you can visit KWSO’s website at KWSO dot org for a list of services and their phone numbers to make an appointment.

The Bend Social Security Office is closed until further notice. If you have a phone appointment, keep the phone appointment. They are taking other calls on a day to day basis at this time.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider staying home.

Census Enumerators have started visiting homes to explain how you can respond to the census: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at My 2020 Census dot gov (https://my2020census.gov/) The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life team has canceled March Trivia Night tonight.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair Planning Committee is looking for YOUR art for the Warm Springs 20th Annual Pi-Ume-Sha Community Health Fair. Submissions must be turned in no later than 5pm this Friday. The committee will vote on Tuesday March 24th. For more information you can contact Community Health at 541-553-2460. You can find a link to the flyer on today’s Community Calendar.

The Warm Springs OSU Extension office is looking for an artist for a traditional foods project. Interested artists should submit a sample of your drawn or painted work to the OSU Warm Springs extension office by April 1st. Selected artists will be offered a commission for the work. For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 541-553-3238.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is soliciting input from tribal members and residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to document the community’s priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241.