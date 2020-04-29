Calendar for Thu., Apr. 30, 2020

Our Shout Out today is for everyone who is contributing to the success of the 509J meal program for youth. To all the cooks, all the drivers and staff delivering distance learning packets – thank you for making our children a priority!

On Tuesdays – 509J schools send out their new Distance Learning packets for the week, at the free youth meal sites. The packets are available again on Thursdays. You can also find materials online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US. Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together for youth 1-18 years of age. Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills at Poosh & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons is suspended until further notice. If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

The Warm Springs Shelter is now closed.

The Warm Springs Courthouse is closed until tentatively next Monday.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least May 8th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed to the public including the Tribal Administration Building. For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily 8:30 until noon (except Wednesday mornings) and afternoons 1 til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

The CDC has added more symptoms for COVID-19, to include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to: