KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/29/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs COVID-19 update for today (4/29/20) reports that there remain 8 positive cases of coronavirus on the Reservation. 179 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center with 118 tests returning negative and 53 tests pending results. 58 people were tested today.

The number of tests being administered each day continues to increase. Anyone with COVID-19 related questions or concerns – Please call the Nurse Triage Line before going to the Clinic at 541-553-5512. The After-Hours Nurse Advice Line is 866-470-2015

For anyone who has been tested, you can expect follow up calls from Nursing Staff regardless of if you tested positive or negative. The protocol is to stay in contact with you for up to 14 days.

The CDC has added more symptoms for COVID-19, to include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

SMALL BUSINESS COVID-19 HELP

In a joint PRESS RELEASE the Madras City Council and the Madras Redevelopment Commission have created an Economic Assitance Grant Program to help Madras Businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferson County and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Countil have approved funds for business outside of Madras but within Jefferson County, which includes a portion of the Warm Springs Reservation.

The first round of applications will be acceepted electronically today through May 8th, 2020. Links to the grant application in English and Spanish are available on the following websites: www.ci.madras.or.us (on the COVID-19 Resources page), https://www.jeffco.net/ and https://www.MadrasChamber.com/.

For general questions or if a business owner needs assistance completing the application, they may contact Joe Krenowicz at the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber at 541-408-6766 (c) or 541-475-2350 (o). Para asistencia en español, por favor llame a Nelly Barrera al 541-475-2344.

—

Anyone working with a Native-owned small businesses of 5 employees or fewer, operating in the State of Oregon can apply for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Center (ATNI EDC) forgivable loans. They have received 5 or so applicants and could fund more. https://atniedc.com/c-19/covid-19-emergency-loans/