Calendar for Mon. Apr. 13, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Pork Chops.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24 th .

. Tribal Council decided to extend the closure an additional 2 weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin. BIA offices are closed.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warmsprings-nsn.gov. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

All schools in Oregon are closed for the rest of the school year. The Jefferson County 509 J School District will be sharing their “Distance Learning for All” plan to guide students and families through learning for the next two months. Keep checking the district website for an update at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

509-J teachers started reaching out to students last week. If you haven’t had a teacher contact for your students, please call Ellen at the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128. She is available Monday through Friday 8am-4pm, Or you can email Ellen, at eames@509j.net.

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls. You do need a password to access the wi-fi. Call Warm Springs Telecom at 541-615-0555 to get the password.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are operating on regular hours.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. For all other calls, please use 541-553-1196. Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are

by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30,

at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15,

and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

DHS Staff will be at the Warm Springs Youth Center Building Tomorrow and Thursday to help people with TANF and SNAP (Food stamp program) from 1pm-4pm. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at https://my2020census.gov/login If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.