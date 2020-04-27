Calendar for Tue. Apr. 28, 2020

Our Shout Out today is for all the Teachers, Students and Families who are making efforts to keep learning going at home. Thank you for making the best of circumstances and for keeping in touch and maintaining positive relationships. We applaud everyone’s efforts!

A National Day of Prayer is taking place on May 7th this year. Locally – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market and also at the Shell Station on Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

Also a reminder that Face coverings are being required for riders on the Cascades East Transit Buses. Also – Saturday service has been suspended.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily 8:30 until noon (except Wednesday mornings) and afternoons 1 til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Wash hands frequently

Disinfect surfaces routinely

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

Exercise Outside but stay 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person

DO NOT – Gather in groups

Distance Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are: