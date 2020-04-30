KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/30/20 7pm

As of today (4/30/20) the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has done 182 tests for COVID-19. 131 have returned with negative results and 41 are pending. There are10 positive cases of COVID-19 for the Warm Springs Reservation.

According to the Oregon Health Authority there have been 2,510 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The death toll is at 103 people.

—

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions or concerns – Please call the Nurse Triage Line before going to the Clinic at 541-553-5512. The After-Hours Nurse Advice Line is 866-470-2015

COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

—

The most effective way to avoid coming in contact with COVID-19 is to STAY AT HOME. If you must go out to shop for food, pick up medicines or to go work, take these precautions:

Maintain 6 feet between you and all other people

Wash or sanitize your hands after contact with any surface

Do not touch your face, except after washing or sanitizing your hands

Avoid groups and contact with other people

Wear a cloth covering for your nose and mouth to protect others if you can’t keep 6 feet apart

—

Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station on Highway 26, and at the Rainbow Market. A Face covering is also being required for riders on the Cascades East Transit Buses.

Any type of face covering can be used, including a scarf or bandana, as long as it can:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

—

In an effort to increase understanding of why some underlying health conditions lead to COVID-19 complications, the Oregon Health Authority continues to release DATA about risk factors.

Heart conditions can put people at a greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

COVID-19, like other viral illnesses such as the flu, can damage the respiratory system and make it harder for your heart to work. For people with heart failure and other serious heart conditions this can lead to a worsening of COVID-19 symptoms.

Steps you can take to protect your health: