KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/30/20 7pm

As of today (4/30/20) the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has done 182 tests for COVID-19. 131 have returned with negative results and 41 are pending. There are10 positive cases of COVID-19 for the Warm Springs Reservation.
According to the Oregon Health Authority there have been 2,510 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The death toll is at 103 people.
—
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions or concerns – Please call the Nurse Triage Line before going to the Clinic at 541-553-5512. The After-Hours Nurse Advice Line is 866-470-2015
COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
—
The most effective way to avoid coming in contact with COVID-19 is to STAY AT HOME. If you must go out to shop for food, pick up medicines or to go work, take these precautions:
- Maintain 6 feet between you and all other people
- Wash or sanitize your hands after contact with any surface
- Do not touch your face, except after washing or sanitizing your hands
- Avoid groups and contact with other people
- Wear a cloth covering for your nose and mouth to protect others if you can’t keep 6 feet apart
—
Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station on Highway 26, and at the Rainbow Market. A Face covering is also being required for riders on the Cascades East Transit Buses.
Any type of face covering can be used, including a scarf or bandana, as long as it can:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
—
In an effort to increase understanding of why some underlying health conditions lead to COVID-19 complications, the Oregon Health Authority continues to release DATA about risk factors.
Heart conditions can put people at a greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
COVID-19, like other viral illnesses such as the flu, can damage the respiratory system and make it harder for your heart to work. For people with heart failure and other serious heart conditions this can lead to a worsening of COVID-19 symptoms.
Steps you can take to protect your health:
- Take your medication exactly as prescribed
- Make sure that you have at least a two-week supply of your medicine
- People with hypertension should continue to manage and control their blood pressure