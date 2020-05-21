Calendar for Fri., May 22, 2020

The Schoolie Flat water system is down due to failed pumps at the booster station. The Water & Wastewater department is bringing in an electrician Friday to assess the situation and determine if the problem we have is due to the electrical systems. Until repairs are made the Schoolie system will not have potable water. The Emergency Manager will be checking on resources to have water available at designated locations (drinking water and grey water) for affected residents sometime Friday. The residents affected are from the Simnasho cemetery to the top of the grade above the fish hatchery.

The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to continue flying multiple F-15 Eagle flyovers over hospitals and other locations throughout Oregon AND today they will salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, by flying over St. Charles Madras at 10:05am and over the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center at 10:07. The flyovers are a joint effort between Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland,

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program those mornings at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Slow Roasted Beef with mashed potatoes and roasted cauliflower.

A free introductory series of classes is being offered via Zoom for Construction Trades. There will be 4 – 8 hour classes that will lead to hands on training at the North West College of Construction in Portland this summer. To sign up text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 or email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit the KWSO website.

Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for fall 2020. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8. You can get a packet at all youth meal sites.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

2020 Census Enumerators are again dropping off Census Questionnaires and information at Warm Springs Homes. Every household needs to participate in the Census. You can complete the paper form that gets dropped off and return it by mail or you can complete the 2020 Census online