Calendar for Fri., May 29, 2020

Warm Springs Construction is paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project so the road is closed from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street. They should be done by the end of next week.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: BBQ roasted pork with potato salad and baked beans.

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is turning its annual “Salmon Bake” celebration into a free online cultural events. Today will be a traditional weaving tutorial with , Brenda Brainard, of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. Tomorrow there is a storytelling event with Jefferson Greene. HERE is the link.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 8th when a phased opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning.

The Plateau Travel Plaza will re-open their game room and 3 Teepees café, with limitations, next Monday (6/1).

Indian Head Casino will reopen with limited occupancy and safety protocols in place, on Thursday June 11 th .

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26th thru the 28th.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show. A reminder that at Three Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, the Warm Springs Shell Station, and Cascades East Transit buses – face coverings are required.

A free introductory series of classes is being offered via Zoom for Construction Trades. There will be 4 – 8 hour classes that will lead to hands on training at the North West College of Construction in Portland this summer. To sign up text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 or email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until next Monday June 1st.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives