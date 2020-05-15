Calendar for Sat., May 16, 2020

31 of Oregon’s 36 counties including Jefferson, Crook, Deschutes and Wasco counties have begun phase 1 of reopening allowing restaurants, bars, hair salons and many other businesses to return to modified operations. Phase one restrictions include 6 feet social distancing, limiting numbers of people and staff following protocols including disinfecting, hand washing and wearing face masks. In Warm Springs, Tribal Operations will remain closed to the public until at least June 1st. Everyone is encouraged to still stay home, and follow precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

Madras High School is working on the logistics of a modified graduation ceremony for the Madras and Bridges High School seniors tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at Madras High School. The school district surveyed senior students and their families last week and are trying to incorporate that input into their planning. More details will be forthcoming.

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm this Tuesday. To ensure your ballot makes it to the County Clerk in time – you should put it in a ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the drop box is across the street from the post office. In Madras it’s in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office.

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS Website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have symptoms or concerns this weekend you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey ONLINE.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at 541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

KWSO’s Facebook page has joined both the Quarantine Dance Specials 2020 group and the Social Distance Powwow group. We encourage our local community to participate in either or both of those groups. If you do upload a video – please let us know – so we can share it as well.