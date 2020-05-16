Calendar for Sun., May 17, 2020

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

31 of Oregon’s 36 counties including Jefferson, Crook, Deschutes and Wasco counties have begun phase 1 of reopening allowing restaurants, bars, hair salons and many other businesses to return to modified operations. Phase one restrictions include 6 feet social distancing, limiting numbers of people and staff following protocols including disinfecting, hand washing and wearing face masks. In Warm Springs, Tribal Operations will remain closed to the public until at least June 1st. Everyone is encouraged to still stay home, and follow precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm this Tuesday. To ensure your ballot makes it to the County Clerk in time – you should put it in a ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the drop box is across the street from the post office. In Madras it’s in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office.

Warm Springs Police are looking or information about a suspicious brush fire near the area of South Junction along the Deschutes River that occurred on Saturday late afternoon May 9th. The fire was contained at approximately 90 acres. Several vehicles were seen in the area around the time of the fire. The investigation is considered on going and anyone who has additional information is urged to call Warm Springs Police Non-Emergency Dispatch at (541) 553-1171. The Case Agent for this fire investigation is Detective Sergeant Sam Williams.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for fall 2020. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8. You can get a packet at all youth meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays or call the K8 at 541-553-1128.