Calendar for Mon., May 18, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes an update from the local COVID-19 response team including recommendations for big community events.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Pork Chops, Sweet Potato Mash and Brussel Sprouts.

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm tomorrow. To ensure your ballot makes it to the County Clerk in time – you should put it in a ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the drop box is across the street from the post office. In Madras it’s in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 1 st when a phased opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning. Essential Services have been working. For Tribal Contact Information you can visit the TRIBAL WEBSITE

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday. Doors will be locked. If no one comes to the curb please knock on the door.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

A reminder that Three Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, the Warm Springs Shell Station, and Cascades East Transit buses – face coverings are required.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the LINK on today’s Community Calendar posted on KWSO dot ORG.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

2020 Census Enumerators will be dropping off Census Questionnaires and information starting in June. Until you have the chance to fill out a paper census – you can complete the 2020 Census online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV . If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs!