Calendar for Thu., May 28, 2020

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 8th when a phased opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning. Essential Services have been working. You can find Tribal Contact Information ONLINE

The Plateau Travel Plaza will re-open their game room and 3 Teepees café, with limitations, next Monday (6/1). Indian Head Casino will reopen with limited occupancy and safety protocols in place, on Thursday June 11th.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking all citizens to wear a face covering while in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained.

The Health & Wellness Center asks that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For regular appointments call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply ONLINE

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is turning its annual “Salmon Bake” celebration into a trio of free online cultural events today thru Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns. Today will be a flute concert, featuring James Edmond Greeley. Tomorrow there will be a traditional weaving tutorial with , Brenda Brainard, of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. Saturday there is a storytelling event with Jefferson Greene. View the events ONLINE

Warm Springs Construction is paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project so the road is closed from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street.

A free introductory series of classes is being offered via Zoom for Construction Trades. There will be 4 – 8 hour classes that will lead to hands on training at the North West College of Construction in Portland this summer. To sign up text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 or email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan

The Oregon Employment Department has an online COVID-19 Unemployment resource PAGE with answers to common questions including how to file for unemployment. Additional information about food, health and other benefits is also available online from the Oregon Department of Human Services Benefits and Assistance

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.