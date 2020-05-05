KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/5/20 6:30pm

There are 14 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 4:30pm today (5/5/20) according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. 210 tests have been done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 191 tests have returned negative results with 5 tests results pending.

Tribal Council has endorsed recommendations of the Warm Springs COVID-19 response team to:

Require individuals to wear a face covering when in public especially where it’s not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Any Warm Springs Resident or Employee must follow the directions of healthcare professions, after being tested for COVID-19 – including self-isolation and quarantine.

Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing.

The single most important thing you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. When you do go out for essentials like groceries, work, or medical care – wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet from others, wash your hands or use sanitizer before and after entering a public place, and make sure you do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

