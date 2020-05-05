KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/5/20 6:30pm

There are 14 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 4:30pm today (5/5/20) according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. 210 tests have been done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 191 tests have returned negative results with 5 tests results pending.
Tribal Council has endorsed recommendations of the Warm Springs COVID-19 response team to:
- Require individuals to wear a face covering when in public especially where it’s not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
- Any Warm Springs Resident or Employee must follow the directions of healthcare professions, after being tested for COVID-19 – including self-isolation and quarantine.
- Businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises should have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing.
The single most important thing you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. When you do go out for essentials like groceries, work, or medical care – wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet from others, wash your hands or use sanitizer before and after entering a public place, and make sure you do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
