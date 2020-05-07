KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/7/20 7pm

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, as of 4:30pm today (5/7/20) there are:
- 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation
- there have been no new positives in the past 24 hours
- 224 tests samples have been taken
- 201 had negative results &
- 8 are pending Results
—
The National Indian Health Board suggests these considerations for Shopping and Running Errands:
- Prepare a list in advance. This can help reduce the amount of time spent in the store as well as ensure you buy all the items you need.
- Try and run Your errands during hours where fewer people will be out or in the stores.
- Call ahead to see if they have limits on the number of people tha can be in the store, special hours, parking lot/drive thru pick-up, call ahead or order ahead options, or free delivery.
- Try to shop alone. Don’t bring the whole family. This helps to reduce the number of people in the store. This can also help to reduce your family’s exposure.
- Ask friends, family and neighbors for assistance such as running errands for you, picking up food or medicine, etc.
- Use disinfecting wipes to clean off the shopping carts, handles, and gas pumps.
- While shopping, try to touch only what you plan to buy.
- Wear a face covering or mask when out in public.
- Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet (about 2 shopping cart lengths) from other people.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Use hand sanitizer when you leave the store.
- When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. 9.
- Put your groceries away, following food safety recommendations. For example clean produce. Wash your hands again after putting away your groceries.
—
SHOUT OUT to the CTWS Branch of Public Utilities Cleaning Crew for cleaning and disinfecting Tribal Facilities to battle COVID-19.
