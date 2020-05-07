KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/7/20 7pm

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, as of 4:30pm today (5/7/20) there are:

15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation

there have been no new positives in the past 24 hours

224 tests samples have been taken

201 had negative results &

8 are pending Results

The National Indian Health Board suggests these considerations for Shopping and Running Errands:

Prepare a list in advance. This can help reduce the amount of time spent in the store as well as ensure you buy all the items you need.

Try and run Your errands during hours where fewer people will be out or in the stores.

Call ahead to see if they have limits on the number of people tha can be in the store, special hours, parking lot/drive thru pick-up, call ahead or order ahead options, or free delivery.

Try to shop alone. Don’t bring the whole family. This helps to reduce the number of people in the store. This can also help to reduce your family’s exposure.

Ask friends, family and neighbors for assistance such as running errands for you, picking up food or medicine, etc.

Use disinfecting wipes to clean off the shopping carts, handles, and gas pumps.

While shopping, try to touch only what you plan to buy.

Wear a face covering or mask when out in public.

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet (about 2 shopping cart lengths) from other people.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Use hand sanitizer when you leave the store.

When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. 9.

Put your groceries away, following food safety recommendations. For example clean produce. Wash your hands again after putting away your groceries.

You can download these tips

SHOUT OUT to the CTWS Branch of Public Utilities Cleaning Crew for cleaning and disinfecting Tribal Facilities to battle COVID-19.

