Warm Springs Tribal Leader Ken Smith Passes

Warm Springs lost a longtime Tribal Leader early Wednesday morning (5/13/20) with the passing of Ken Smith. Smith served on the 10th Tribal Council from 1965-1968 and then became the General Manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs from 1971-1981.

From 1981 to 1984 he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be assistant secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs. Following that service – he returned to Warm Springs to again serve as the Tribes’ Executive Officer until he retired in 1995.

Smith graduated from Madras Union High School in 1954 and was recognized in 2017 as a Madras Distinguished Alumni. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Oregon.

Funeral Arrangements for Ken Smith will be private. The family has requested that only immediate family members attend. They are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and ask that you pay your respects by not attending his services. They will schedule a Celebration of Life at a Later Date.

