KWSO News for Fri., Ju. 26, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update Thursday afternoon reported six (6) additional positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 63 on the reservation, since testing began. 46 of the 63 people have recovered. 973 tests have been done in all at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 23 tests were still pending at the end of yesterday.

Thursday morning the Tribe’s Branch of Public Utilities announced a Boil Water Notice for the Agency Water System. The Shitike Creek Crossing temporary fix that was made last year cannot keep up with the volume of water usage of the Agency area. A break near that repair occurred causing a loss of water pressure to the system. The Branch of Public Utilities expects repairs to be completed by July 3rd. Everyone is reminded to conserve water as the water distribution system remains fragile until a permanent replacement is made.

The Boil Water notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes to use for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER. When a water system fails a Boil Water notice is issued automatically.

The Agency Water System serves the Campus area, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trailer Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – they continue to follow protocols to safely provide service to the community during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Dr. Tom Creelman says explains that they have set up processes to separate people coming for well visits from those coming due to illness or COVID Screening. There is an outdoor COVID screening area set up and all people with fever, cough or other respiratory illnesses are routed there. Anyone who needs COVID screening, whether for a known exposure to someone with the COVID Virus or for routine work surveillance will also be sent to the outdoor screening area. The clinic is providing all nursing and lab appointments in the Community Area. The Mobile Medical Unit is being utilized for well exams such as well child and prenatal exams as well as for patients with chronic health conditions that need to see a provider. There are also Telehealth visits with all providers. Keeping immunizations up to date is important and nursing appointments for this can be scheduled. The Clinic Appointment line is 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Vital Stats reports that Tribal Per Capita checks were delayed and will be out next week

The Boys & Girls Club is working with the 509J school district to create procedures for reopening the club at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. The plan is for a limited number of youth allowed to attend with priority given to working parents. There will be curbside check-in and pick-up, as well as strict guidelines for sanitizing and safety. Membership forms will be available on Monday at the K8 meal site from 9:30-10:30am. Contact Club Director June Smith to learn more. The tentative re-opening date is Monday July 6th.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” thru the Farm Direct Nutrition Program. Kathleen Boxx , the WIC coordinator and dietician at the Health & Wellness Center, explains that throug this program, WIC participants can purchase local fresh fruits and vegetables with farmers market vouchers provided by the WIC clinic. Along with these vouchers, WIC participants will receive a reusable shopping bag, a nutrition information pamphlet, and our WIC clinic’s 2020 Farmers Market Guidebook, which includes 16 different farmers market locations, their hours of operation, the fresh produce offered at each location, and some COVID-19 safe shopping tips. Farmer’s market vouchers are first-come, first-serve and will run out. If you and your family are excited about checking out the local farmers markets or experiencing a U-Pick adventure, please call the WIC clinic at 541-553-2460 to schedule your farmer’s market voucher pick-up!