KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 28, 2020

There is no Pi-Ume-Sha powwow in Warm Springs this weekend but this afternoon from 2-6 KWSO will share a Sunday session with the broadcast of past year Pi-Ume-Shas that were recorded live at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds. No powwow this weekend – No problem – you can hear the sounds of Pi-umesha this afternoon from 2-4 right here on Warm Springs Community Radio.

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System. This includes: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta. The Shitike Creek Crossing temporary fix cannot keep up with the volume of water usage of the Agency area.

The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. An individual who walks 15,000 or more steps per day tends to have a normal, healthy body mass index (BMI).

If you or someone you care about is currently experiencing homelessness in the community of Warm Springs please make contact with folks who provide assistance to the homeless including Buffy Hurtado at 541-615-0141. They are seeking donations for distribution. Items like Tents and/or Tarps for shelter, Sleeping bags and/or Blankets & Personal Care Items are suggested. More details and additional contact information can be found on the Spilyay Tymoo Website

Warm Springs Managed Care and The Office of Information Systems would like to take a moment and advise people NOT to provide their Medicare Number over the phone. Don’t ever give out your Medicare number or Social Security number to anyone other than your medical provider. Protect yourself from medical fraud and identity theft.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.