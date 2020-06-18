2020 Census Thank You Events

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services.

Friday 6/19 & Friday 6/26 the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will have a drive thru recognition for households who already did the Census.

If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch. The Census Thank You events will be from 11am – 2pm in the parking lots at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall.